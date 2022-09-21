Bloom Reaches Market Cap of $2.33 Million (BLT)

Bloom (BLT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, Bloom has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Bloom coin can now be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. Bloom has a market cap of $2.33 million and $95.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bloom alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,024.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00061194 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010702 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00065188 BTC.

About Bloom

BLT is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io.

Bloom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.