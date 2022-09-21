Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,788 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,390. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average is $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.36 and a beta of 0.93.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.