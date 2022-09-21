Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Standard Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,216,000 after buying an additional 443,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 407,220 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 527,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,161,000 after purchasing an additional 258,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,504,000 after purchasing an additional 169,290 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.40.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $227.90. 24 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,415. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $232.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.71. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

