Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 326,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust comprises about 1.9% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,211,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after buying an additional 117,650 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 590,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 114,888 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 431.6% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 100,819 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,234,000.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BLW traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,230. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.