Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 303 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 1.4% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Copart by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,185,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,203,000 after purchasing an additional 610,132 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on Copart to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Copart Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CPRT traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.45. 2,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,275. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

