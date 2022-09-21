Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,879,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,969,000 after acquiring an additional 337,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.06. 20,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,258. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.89 and a 12 month high of $117.02.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

