Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,848,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ accounts for about 4.0% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $185,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.43. 890,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,836,055. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $67.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

