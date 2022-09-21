BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Trading Up 0.5%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$35.11 and last traded at C$35.07. Approximately 445,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 927,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.88.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.83.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.