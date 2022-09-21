BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.98 and last traded at C$22.07. 27,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 26,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

