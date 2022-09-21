BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Trading Up 0.4%

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.87 and last traded at C$13.81. Approximately 2,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.76.

BMO US Put Write ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.80.

BMO US Put Write ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.