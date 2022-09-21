BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 137.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $125,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DMB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,450. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

