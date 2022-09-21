Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 754 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,188,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,815,000 after purchasing an additional 516,778 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.37. 150,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,855. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

