Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

VIG stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.48. The stock had a trading volume of 189,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,496. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

