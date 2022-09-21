Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 989.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

UGI traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. 41,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.86. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

