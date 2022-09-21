Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 158.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:APD traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.15. 16,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,286. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.30. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

