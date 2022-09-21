Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,505 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,127 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 567,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,933,000 after buying an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.17. 334,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,067,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.11. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $57.72 and a 1-year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

