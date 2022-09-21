Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 100,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 58,913 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 192,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 27,086 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 97,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 5,740.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,294,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,375,000 after buying an additional 5,204,267 shares in the last quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

INFL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.77. 828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,786. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $34.84.

