Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 2,572 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 890,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,377,000 after purchasing an additional 405,228 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BSV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 94,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,856. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.41 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.06.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.