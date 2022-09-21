Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 26 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $494.65. 60,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,719. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $521.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $200.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

