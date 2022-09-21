Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 3,026 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.23. 176,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,953. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.86 and a 200 day moving average of $156.38. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

