Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $136.18. The company had a trading volume of 193,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,544. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.