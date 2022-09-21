Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Shares Down 1.4%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.48. 19,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 39,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Bonterra Resources Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.