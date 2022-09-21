BonusCloud Reaches Market Cap of $848,594.15 (BXC)

BonusCloud (BXC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a market cap of $848,594.15 and $20,631.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,352,137,888 coins. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io.

BonusCloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BonusCloud, a fog computing platform, aims to construct decentralized infrastructure for enterprises and organizations. The platform aims to connect global computing resources such as cloud computing, IDC, enterprise computing centers, and personal CPU/GPU/bandwidth to provide a trustworthy cloud computing platform service.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

