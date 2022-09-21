Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $77.45

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $77.45 and last traded at $77.48, with a volume of 42364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.83.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Boston Properties by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

