Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Update

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,210,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 16,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.50. 76,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,362,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,718,248. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

