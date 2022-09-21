Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires 212 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after purchasing an additional 588,841 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,799,000 after purchasing an additional 452,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $685,157,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.74. 39,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,990. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.97.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.