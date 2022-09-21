Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 19,771 Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in Gentherm by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 26,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Gentherm by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gentherm by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Gentherm by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 668,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after acquiring an additional 268,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.32. 178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average is $65.40. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $426,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,308.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,466. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

