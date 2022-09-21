Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,278,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,323,000 after buying an additional 35,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,743,000 after buying an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.55.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $5.67 on Wednesday, reaching $359.53. 473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,024. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.85 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $380.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 84.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

