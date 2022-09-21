Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Iteris worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Iteris by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 152,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,740,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iteris by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. 375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,418. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. Iteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITI shares. StockNews.com raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Iteris to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

