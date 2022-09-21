Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000. Marvell Technology comprises 1.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,279,020 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

MRVL stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 303,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of -180.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.