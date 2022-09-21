Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 635 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FNCL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.89. 1,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,406. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.97.

