Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRAG. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

TSE:BRAG traded up C$0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.66. 18,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,280. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.57 million and a PE ratio of -13.42. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of C$5.32 and a 1 year high of C$13.61.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

