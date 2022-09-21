Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.69

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 112604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on BDN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 760.08%.
Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $247,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $103,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 501,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 124,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
