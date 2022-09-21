Bridge Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 136.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after buying an additional 1,038,374 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.82. 120,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,469,512. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15.

