Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 867,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 104,743 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 204.7% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 191,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 38,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $366,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:PSLV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 36,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,887. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.