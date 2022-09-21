Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,681 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 5.9% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 867,735 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,771. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

