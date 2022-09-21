Bridge Advisory LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.43. 481,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,651,992. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

