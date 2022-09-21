Bridge Advisory LLC Invests $491,000 in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 323,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 53,716 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 277,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 28,748 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.86. 888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,877. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $57.22.

