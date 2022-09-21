Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 144 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Bridge Advisory LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RTM stock traded down $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $152.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,140. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $149.13 and a twelve month high of $192.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.97.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.