Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up approximately 2.0% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 2.3 %

WST stock opened at $263.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.79. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.31 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.