Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Invests $3.37 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in S&P Global by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $339.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

