Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lifted by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.0% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 15.6% during the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $493.51. The company had a trading volume of 22,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.91 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $521.64 and its 200-day moving average is $549.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

