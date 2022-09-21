Brokerages Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target at $66.57

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.42. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

