Brokerages Set Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT at $54.00

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

BRZE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

Get Braze alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 15,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $528,661.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Braze news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 37,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $1,307,658.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 649,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,794,214.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 15,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $528,661.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,202,373.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 581,564 shares of company stock valued at $20,361,014 and sold 165,848 shares valued at $7,171,451. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Braze Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,150,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,674,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.63. Braze has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.