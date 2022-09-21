Brokerages Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) PT at $10.50

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on COTY. Piper Sandler began coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE COTY opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.94. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,581 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 10.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,651,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,998 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,993,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,436,000 after acquiring an additional 108,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at $109,361,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

