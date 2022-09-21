Brokerages Set Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) PT at C$34.66

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.66.

QBR.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$32.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Shares of QBR.B opened at C$26.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.86. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$26.03 and a 12-month high of C$32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.23, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

