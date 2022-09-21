Brokerages Set Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Target Price at $3,040.00

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,040.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STRNY. HSBC raised Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 3,280 ($39.63) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Severn Trent Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $42.35.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

