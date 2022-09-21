Brokerages Set Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Target Price at GBX 234.25

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 234.25 ($2.83).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBOX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 156.83 ($1.89) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 155.50 ($1.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.48). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 203.62. The company has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

