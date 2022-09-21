Brokers Set Expectations for BRP Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $8.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOOO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $69.49 on Monday. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

