Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Down 9.9% in August

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

BKD stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,992. The stock has a market cap of $978.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

