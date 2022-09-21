Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Down 9.9% in August

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance
BKD stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,992. The stock has a market cap of $978.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.70.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.
About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
